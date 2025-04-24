Compared to Estimates, Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - West : $118.52 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.10.

: $118.52 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.10. Wood Products - Medium Density Fiberboard (square feet 3/4') - Third party sales realizations : $1,163 versus $1,170.68 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,163 versus $1,170.68 estimated by two analysts on average. Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - North : $71.43 compared to the $73.32 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $71.43 compared to the $73.32 average estimate based on two analysts. Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - West : 1,428 KTon compared to the 1,447.32 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,428 KTon compared to the 1,447.32 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Wood Products : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenue- Real Estate & ENR : $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

: $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales : $527 million versus $504.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $527 million versus $504.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales : $228 million compared to the $232.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.

: $228 million compared to the $232.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year. Timberlands Segment- Recreational and other lease revenue : $19 million compared to the $19.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $19 million compared to the $19.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Timberlands Segment- Other revenue : $18 million compared to the $12.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $18 million compared to the $12.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Wood Products Segment- Engineered Solid Section (cubic feet)- Third party net sales : $161 million compared to the $169.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.

: $161 million compared to the $169.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year. Wood Products Segment- Engineered I-joists (lineal feet)- Third party net sales: $88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

