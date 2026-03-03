Compared to Estimates, Webtoon (WBTN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Webtoon Entertainment (WBTN) reported $330.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $334.44 million, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Monthly Active Users (MAU) : 163.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 153.38 million.

: 163.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 153.38 million. Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Japan : 22.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.55 million.

: 22.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.55 million. Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Rest of World : 116.7 million versus 106.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 116.7 million versus 106.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) - Korea : 3.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.37 million.

: 3.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.37 million. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) - Japan : 2.1 million versus 2.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.1 million versus 2.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) : 7.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.22 million.

: 7.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.22 million. Paying Ratio - Korea : 15.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.9%.

: 15.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.9%. Paying Ratio - Japan : 9.5% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.5% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Paying Ratio - Rest of World : 1.5% versus 1.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 1.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Paid Content Revenue : $265.54 million versus $270.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.

: $265.54 million versus $270.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenue- IP Adaptations Revenue : $25.37 million versus $25.9 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32% change.

: $25.37 million versus $25.9 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32% change. Revenue- Advertising Revenue: $39.77 million versus $38.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change.

Here is how Webtoon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Webtoon here>>>

Shares of Webtoon have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.