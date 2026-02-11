Compared to Estimates, Watts Water (WTS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Watts Water (WTS) reported $625.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $2.62 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.3 million, representing a surprise of +2.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $466.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $457.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

: $466.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $457.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%. Geographic Revenue- APMEA : $38.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

: $38.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $119.7 million versus $115.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Watts Water have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

