Compared to Estimates, Wabtec (WAB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) reported revenue of $2.97 billion, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.10, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion, representing a surprise of +3.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Backlog - Total : $27.41 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24 billion.

: $27.41 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24 billion. Backlog - Transit Group : $4.91 billion compared to the $4.6 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.91 billion compared to the $4.6 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Backlog - Freight Group : $22.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.4 billion.

: $22.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.4 billion. Sales to external customers- Freight Segment : $2.12 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.

: $2.12 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year. Sales to external customers- Transit Segment : $842 million versus $853.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

: $842 million versus $853.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Services : $667 million versus $666.9 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $667 million versus $666.9 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Components : $429 million compared to the $394.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $429 million compared to the $394.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Equipment : $666 million versus $651.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $666 million versus $651.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Digital Electronics : $361 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $317.42 million.

: $361 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $317.42 million. Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment : $318 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $399.94 million.

: $318 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $399.94 million. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment : $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.13 million.

: $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.13 million. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $470 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.3 million.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Wabtec have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

