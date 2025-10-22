Compared to Estimates, Wabtec (WAB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) reported revenue of $2.89 billion, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was +4.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Backlog - Total : $25.58 billion compared to the $22.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $25.58 billion compared to the $22.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Backlog - Transit Group : $4.67 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.79 billion.

: $4.67 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.79 billion. Backlog - Freight Group : $20.91 billion versus $17.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $20.91 billion versus $17.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Sales to external customers- Freight Segment : $2.09 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Sales to external customers- Transit Segment : $793 million versus $775.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $793 million versus $775.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Services : $744 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $825.16 million.

: $744 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $825.16 million. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Components : $375 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $387.7 million.

: $375 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $387.7 million. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Equipment : $677 million versus $615.6 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $677 million versus $615.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Digital Electronics : $297 million compared to the $217.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $297 million compared to the $217.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment : $414 million versus $442.1 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $414 million versus $442.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment : $123 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.54 million.

: $123 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.54 million. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $513 million versus $498.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wabtec here>>>

Shares of Wabtec have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.