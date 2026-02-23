Compared to Estimates, Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) reported $435 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 90.2%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.49 million, representing a surprise of +2%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily combined volumes : 134,000.00 BOE/D compared to the 126,597.00 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 134,000.00 BOE/D compared to the 126,597.00 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids : $16.67 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.26.

: $16.67 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.26. Total Production : 12,328.00 MBOE versus 11,670.99 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average.

: 12,328.00 MBOE versus 11,670.99 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average. Production - NGL : 2,940.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,763.01 MBBL.

: 2,940.00 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,763.01 MBBL. Production - Natural Gas : 19,668.00 MMcf compared to the 17,048.17 MMcf average estimate based on five analysts.

: 19,668.00 MMcf compared to the 17,048.17 MMcf average estimate based on five analysts. Production - Crude Oil : 6,110.00 MBBL compared to the 6,066.66 MBBL average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6,110.00 MBBL compared to the 6,066.66 MBBL average estimate based on five analysts. Average sales prices - Oil, hedged : $57.28 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $58.59.

: $57.28 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $58.59. Natural Gas Income : $16 million compared to the $23.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +164.5% year over year.

: $16 million compared to the $23.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +164.5% year over year. Natural Gas Liquids Income : $49 million compared to the $47.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83% year over year.

: $49 million compared to the $47.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83% year over year. Oil income : $357 million versus $359.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.9% change.

: $357 million versus $359.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.9% change. Lease bonus income : $5 million versus $10.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.8% change.

: $5 million versus $10.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.8% change. Royalty income: $422 million compared to the $423.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +87.7% year over year.

Here is how Viper Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Viper Energy have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

