Compared to Estimates, Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Unum (UNM) reported $3.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion, representing a surprise of -1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment : 66.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 69.5%.

: 66.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 69.5%. Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment : 46.8% compared to the 49.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 46.8% compared to the 49.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary : 22.7% versus 22.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 22.7% versus 22.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment : 12.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.2%.

: 12.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.2%. Revenue- Other income : $72 million compared to the $71.79 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $72 million compared to the $71.79 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Revenue- Premium Income : $2.63 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $2.63 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Revenue- Net investment income : $543.60 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $539.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $543.60 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $539.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Closed Block Segment- Total : $529.70 million versus $517.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $529.70 million versus $517.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Colonial Life Segment- Total : $491.40 million compared to the $488.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $491.40 million compared to the $488.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum International- Total : $277.10 million versus $276.22 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $277.10 million versus $276.22 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Corporate Segment- Total : $14 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $16.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%.

: $14 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $16.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Closed Block Segment- Other Income: $14 million compared to the $12.60 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

