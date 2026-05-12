Compared to Estimates, Under Armour (UAA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Under Armour (UAA) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was -12.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Doors : 443 compared to the 452 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 443 compared to the 452 average estimate based on two analysts. International Total Doors Count : 245 versus 255 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 245 versus 255 estimated by two analysts on average. North America Total Doors Count : 198 compared to the 197 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 198 compared to the 197 average estimate based on two analysts. Net revenues- North America : $640.87 million compared to the $648.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.

: $640.87 million compared to the $648.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year. Net revenues- Asia-Pacific : $185.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $176.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $185.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $176.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Net revenues- Latin America : $55.2 million versus $49.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change.

: $55.2 million versus $49.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change. Net revenues- EMEA : $298.47 million compared to the $301.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $298.47 million compared to the $301.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Net revenues by product- Apparel : $777.96 million versus $785.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $777.96 million versus $785.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net revenues by product- Footwear : $281.77 million versus $261.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $281.77 million versus $261.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net revenues by product- Accessories : $93.65 million versus $92.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $93.65 million versus $92.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Net revenues by product- License revenues : $26.85 million compared to the $24.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $26.85 million compared to the $24.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Net revenues by product- Net Sales: $1.15 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how Under Armour performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Under Armour here>>>

Shares of Under Armour have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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