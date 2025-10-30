Compared to Estimates, TFI International (TFII) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TFI International Inc. (TFII) reported $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion, representing a surprise of -3.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload : 92.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 91.4%.

: 92.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 91.4%. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload : 88.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 91.4%.

: 88.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 91.4%. Adjusted Operating Ratio : 91.2% compared to the 91.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 91.2% compared to the 91.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Canadian LTL - Tonnage : 566.00 KTons compared to the 571.61 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.

: 566.00 KTons compared to the 571.61 KTons average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. LTL - Tonnage : 822.00 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 834.74 KTons.

: 822.00 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 834.74 KTons. Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio : 81.2% compared to the 80.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 81.2% compared to the 80.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue before fuel surcharge : $1.72 billion versus $1.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: $1.72 billion versus $1.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Fuel surcharge : $243.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $255.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

: $243.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $255.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%. Revenue- Logistics : $367.77 million versus $409.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

: $367.77 million versus $409.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change. Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload : $687.04 million compared to the $822.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.

: $687.04 million compared to the $822.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year. Revenue- Eliminations : $-14.04 million compared to the $-14.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.

: $-14.04 million compared to the $-14.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year. Revenue- Truckload: $684.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $738.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

Here is how TFI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of TFI International have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

