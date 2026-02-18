Compared to Estimates, Ternium (TX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Ternium S.A. (TX) reported revenue of $3.78 billion, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to -$0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was -19.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Steel Segment - Shipments - Total Steel Products : 3,727.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,677.80 K Ton.

: 3,727.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,677.80 K Ton. Steel Segment - Shipments - Mexico : 1,887.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,817.93 K Ton.

: 1,887.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,817.93 K Ton. Steel Segment - Shipments - Brazil : 965.00 K Ton versus 977.96 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average.

: 965.00 K Ton versus 977.96 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment - Shipments - Southern Region : 567.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 532.91 K Ton.

: 567.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 532.91 K Ton. Steel Segment - Revenue per Ton - Total Steel Products : $954.00 compared to the $979.36 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $954.00 compared to the $979.36 average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Total Steel Segment : $3.62 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.62 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Other Products : $69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.43 million.

: $69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.43 million. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Total Steel Products : $3.56 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.57 billion.

: $3.56 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.57 billion. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Southern Region : $581 million compared to the $550.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $581 million compared to the $550.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Mexico : $1.78 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.78 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Other Markets : $323 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $364.44 million.

: $323 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $364.44 million. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Brazil: $876 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $904.53 million.

Here is how Ternium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ternium have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

