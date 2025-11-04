Compared to Estimates, Teradata (TDC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teradata (TDC) reported $416 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405.7 million, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Total : $1.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion.

: $1.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Public Cloud : $633 million versus $633.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $633 million versus $633.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Perpetual software licenses and hardware : $3 million versus $4.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change.

: $3 million versus $4.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change. Revenue- Recurring : $366 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $366 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $352.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Revenue- Consulting services : $47 million compared to the $48.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year.

: $47 million compared to the $48.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year. Gross profit- Perpetual software licenses and hardware : $3 million compared to the $0.9 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3 million compared to the $0.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross profit- Recurring: $250 million compared to the $242.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Teradata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Teradata have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Teradata Corporation (TDC)

