Compared to Estimates, Targa Resources (TRGP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) reported revenue of $4.06 billion, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.51, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -21.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was +5.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gathering and Processing - NGL sales per day : 650.6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 922.53 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 650.6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 922.53 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Gross NGL production - Coastal : 37.5 millions of barrels of oil versus 35.28 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 37.5 millions of barrels of oil versus 35.28 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Condensate sales per day : 21 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.56 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 21 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.56 millions of barrels of oil per day. Logistics and Marketing - NGL sales : 1261.2 millions of barrels of oil versus 1260.49 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1261.2 millions of barrels of oil versus 1260.49 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Logistics and Marketing - Export volumes : 438.6 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 423.88 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 438.6 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 423.88 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Logistics and Marketing - Fractionation volumes : 1144.4 millions of barrels of oil versus 1135.85 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1144.4 millions of barrels of oil versus 1135.85 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Total Plant natural gas inlet volumes : 8364.9 millions of cubic feet versus 8347.08 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8364.9 millions of cubic feet versus 8347.08 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Total Gross NGL production : 1107.3 millions of barrels of oil versus 1581.01 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1107.3 millions of barrels of oil versus 1581.01 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Condensate : $62.14 compared to the $59.59 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $62.14 compared to the $59.59 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Natural gas : $0.38 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.24.

: $0.38 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.24. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - NGL : $0.37 versus $0.41 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.37 versus $0.41 estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Badlands: 123.9 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.88 millions of cubic feet.

Here is how Targa Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Targa Resources have returned +19.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

