Compared to Estimates, Savers Value (SVV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Savers Value Village (SVV) reported $426.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable Store Sales Growth - Total : 5.8% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.8% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Stores - Total : 364 compared to the 366 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 364 compared to the 366 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of Stores - United States : 176 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 180.

: 176 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 180. Number of Stores - Canada : 170 versus 169 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 170 versus 169 estimated by two analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales Growth - United States : 7.1% versus 5.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7.1% versus 5.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales Growth - Canada : 3.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.1%.

: 3.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.1%. U.S. Retail : $234.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $235.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

: $234.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $235.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Other : $32.62 million versus $33.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $32.62 million versus $33.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Canada Retail: $159.61 million versus $157.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

Here is how Savers Value performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Savers Value here>>>

Shares of Savers Value have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.