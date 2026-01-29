Compared to Estimates, Rogers Communication (RCI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Rogers Communication (RCI) reported revenue of $4.43 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +10.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 507 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 499 thousand.

: 507 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 499 thousand. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1.39 million versus 1.4 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.39 million versus 1.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 11 million versus 11.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11 million versus 11.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1.4% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.4% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 93 thousand versus 100.91 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 93 thousand versus 100.91 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : 2 thousand versus -5.49 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2 thousand versus -5.49 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.2 million.

: 1.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.2 million. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 2.6% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 10.51 million versus 10.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.51 million versus 10.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Cable Subscriber - Net additions : 11 thousand versus 11.06 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11 thousand versus 11.06 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4.86 million compared to the 4.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.86 million compared to the 4.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Retail Internet - Net Additions: 22 thousand versus 20.07 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Rogers Communication here>>>

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.