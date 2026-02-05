Compared to Estimates, Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) reported $725.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 69.7%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +29.3%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - Global : 121.4 million compared to the 120.04 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 121.4 million compared to the 120.04 million average estimate based on eight analysts. ARPU - Global : $5.98 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $5.59.

: $5.98 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $5.59. DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - U.S. : 52.5 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 52.05 million.

: 52.5 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 52.05 million. DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - International : 68.9 million compared to the 67.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 68.9 million compared to the 67.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts. ARPU - U.S. : $10.79 versus $10.05 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $10.79 versus $10.05 estimated by six analysts on average. ARPU - International : $2.31 versus $2.02 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.31 versus $2.02 estimated by six analysts on average. Logged-in DAUq - International : 27.7 million versus 28.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 27.7 million versus 28.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Logged-in DAUq - Global : 50.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 51.65 million.

: 50.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 51.65 million. Logged-in DAUq - U.S. : 23 million versus 23.39 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 23 million versus 23.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. WAUq - Global : 471.6 million versus 456.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 471.6 million versus 456.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- International : $142.3 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $139.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.9%.

: $142.3 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $139.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.9%. Revenue- United States: $583.3 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $529.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +67.8%.

Here is how Reddit Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Reddit Inc. have returned -40.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

