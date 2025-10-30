Compared to Estimates, Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Reddit Inc. (RDDT) reported revenue of $584.91 million, up 67.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $550.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +50.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - Global : 116 million versus 113.88 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 116 million versus 113.88 million estimated by eight analysts on average. ARPU - Global : $5.04 compared to the $4.85 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $5.04 compared to the $4.85 average estimate based on eight analysts. DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - U.S. : 51.6 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 51.8 million.

: 51.6 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 51.8 million. DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - International : 64.4 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62.02 million.

: 64.4 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62.02 million. ARPU - U.S. : $9.04 versus $8.52 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $9.04 versus $8.52 estimated by six analysts on average. ARPU - International : $1.84 compared to the $1.70 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.84 compared to the $1.70 average estimate based on six analysts. Logged-out DAUq - Global : 65.8 million versus 63.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 65.8 million versus 63.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Logged-out DAUq - U.S. : 28.5 million compared to the 28.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 28.5 million compared to the 28.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. Logged-out DAUq - International : 37.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35.13 million.

: 37.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35.13 million. WAUq - Global : 443.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 430.85 million.

: 443.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 430.85 million. Revenue- United States : $480 million compared to the $444.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.7% year over year.

: $480 million compared to the $444.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.7% year over year. Revenue- International: $105 million compared to the $106.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.8% year over year.

Here is how Reddit Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Reddit Inc. have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

