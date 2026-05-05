Compared to Estimates, Prudential (PRU) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Prudential (PRU) reported $15.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. EPS of $3.61 for the same period compares to $3.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.24, the EPS surprise was +11.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total : 1433.3 billion compared to the 1461.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1433.3 billion compared to the 1461.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Affiliated : 535.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 545.62 billion.

: 535.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 545.62 billion. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers - Third Party : 259 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261.41 billion.

: 259 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261.41 billion. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers - Third Party : 638.8 billion versus 654.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 638.8 billion versus 654.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total Revenues- International Businesses : $4.79 billion versus $4.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $4.79 billion versus $4.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses : $9.45 billion compared to the $8.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.

: $9.45 billion compared to the $8.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Policy charges and fee income : $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.

: $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Net investment income : $5.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.89 billion.

: $5.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.89 billion. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Premiums : $7.84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.65 billion.

: $7.84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.65 billion. Total Revenues- Corporate and Other : $-43 million compared to the $108.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +152.9% year over year.

: $-43 million compared to the $108.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +152.9% year over year. Total Revenues- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Asset management fees, commissions and other income : $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion.

: $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Group Insurance: $1.73 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Prudential here>>>

Shares of Prudential have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.