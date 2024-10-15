Compared to Estimates, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) reported revenue of $466.75 million, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.18 million, representing a surprise of +2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 55.6% versus 52.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 55.6% versus 52.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Average balances - Total interest-earning assets : $44.86 billion versus $44.75 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $44.86 billion versus $44.75 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans : 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total nonperforming assets : $120.12 million versus $105.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $120.12 million versus $105.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Nonaccrual loans : $119.29 million versus $102.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $119.29 million versus $102.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $351.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $350.67 million.

: $351.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $350.67 million. Total noninterest income : $115.24 million compared to the $103.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $115.24 million compared to the $103.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. Gains on mortgage loans sold, net : $2.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.18 million.

: $2.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.18 million. Insurance sales commissions : $3.29 million versus $3.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.29 million versus $3.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $16.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.50 million.

: $16.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.50 million. Trust fees: $8.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.33 million.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.