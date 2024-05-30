Compared to Estimates, Phreesia (PHR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, Phreesia (PHR) reported revenue of $101.22 million, up 20.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.35, compared to -$0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.51, the EPS surprise was +31.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average healthcare services Clients : 4,065 compared to the 4,068 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,065 compared to the 4,068 average estimate based on three analysts. Patient payment volume : $1.17 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Average revenue per healthcare services client : $18.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.51 million.

: $18.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.51 million. Revenus- Subscription and related services : $46.74 million compared to the $46.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year.

: $46.74 million compared to the $46.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year. Revenus- Network solutions : $27.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

: $27.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%. Revenus- Payment processing fees: $27.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

Shares of Phreesia have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.