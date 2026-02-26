Compared to Estimates, NetApp (NTAP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

NetApp (NTAP) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of +1.6%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP : 55.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 59.6%.

: 55.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 59.6%. Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP : 84.6% versus 84% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 84.6% versus 84% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Revenue - % Change : 4% compared to the 3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3% average estimate based on six analysts. Net revenues- Services : $927 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $911.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $927 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $911.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Net revenues- Product : $786 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $772.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $786 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $772.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Net revenues- Public Cloud : $174 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $178.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $174 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $178.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud : $1.54 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Net revenues- Professional and Other Services : $99 million compared to the $98.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $99 million compared to the $98.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Net revenues- Support : $654 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $633.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $654 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $633.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Gross Profit- Products : $435 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $465.25 million.

: $435 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $465.25 million. Gross Profit- Public Cloud : $148 million versus $150.94 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $148 million versus $150.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross Profit- Professional and Other Services: $31 million compared to the $30.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for NetApp here>>>

Shares of NetApp have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

