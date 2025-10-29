Compared to Estimates, Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Microsoft (MSFT) reported $77.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $4.13 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.65, the EPS surprise was +13.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y : 18% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 14.1%.

: 18% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 14.1%. Productivity and Business Processes - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y : 17% compared to the 14.2% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 17% compared to the 14.2% average estimate based on nine analysts. Intelligent Cloud - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y : 28% compared to the 25.6% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 28% compared to the 25.6% average estimate based on nine analysts. More Personal Computing - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y : 4% compared to the -3.4% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 4% compared to the -3.4% average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenue- More Personal Computing : $13.76 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $12.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $13.76 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $12.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Revenue- Intelligent Cloud : $30.9 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $30.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%.

: $30.9 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $30.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%. Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes : $33.02 billion versus $32.35 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $33.02 billion versus $32.35 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Revenue- Product : $15.92 billion compared to the $16.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $15.92 billion compared to the $16.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenue by product and service offerings- Windows and Devices : $4.55 billion versus $4.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.55 billion versus $4.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue by product and service offerings- Search and news advertising : $3.7 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $3.7 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Revenue by product and service offerings- Enterprise and partner service : $2.02 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $2.02 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenue by product and service offerings- Server products and cloud services: $28.87 billion versus $28.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.3% change.

Here is how Microsoft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Microsoft here>>>

Shares of Microsoft have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

