Compared to Estimates, MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MetLife (MET) reported $17.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.39 billion, representing a surprise of -2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $84 million compared to the $79.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $84 million compared to the $79.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums : $8 million compared to the $8.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.7% year over year.

: $8 million compared to the $8.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.7% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Other Revenues : $9 million versus $8.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

: $9 million versus $8.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Other Revenues : $118 million versus $100.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change.

: $118 million versus $100.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change. Revenue- Premiums : $10.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $10.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Revenue- Other Revenues : $679 million versus $656.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

: $679 million versus $656.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $1.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $1.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Revenue- Net investment income : $5.66 billion versus $5.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

: $5.66 billion versus $5.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Premiums : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.6% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.6% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $85 million compared to the $90.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.

: $85 million compared to the $90.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income : $2.15 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $60 million versus $59.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MetLife have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

