Compared to Estimates, Match Group (MTCH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Match Group (MTCH) reported $914.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.04 million, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Payers - Tinder : 9.26 million versus 9.12 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 9.26 million versus 9.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total : $20.58 compared to the $20.74 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $20.58 compared to the $20.74 average estimate based on five analysts. Payers - Total : 14.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.41 million.

: 14.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.41 million. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Tinder : $17.66 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.90.

: $17.66 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.90. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Hinge : $32.87 versus $33.21 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $32.87 versus $33.21 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - MG Asia : $20.73 versus $21.46 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $20.73 versus $21.46 estimated by four analysts on average. Payers - Evergreen and Emerging : 2.28 million compared to the 2.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.28 million compared to the 2.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Total Direct Revenue : $897 million versus $896.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

: $897 million versus $896.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder : $491 million versus $488.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $491 million versus $488.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Evergreen and Emerging : $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.68 million.

: $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.68 million. Revenue- Direct Revenue- MG Asia : $69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.56 million.

: $69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.56 million. Revenue- Direct Revenue- Hinge: $185 million versus $188.85 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Match Group here>>>

Shares of Match Group have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.