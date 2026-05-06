Compared to Estimates, Matador (MTDR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Matador Resources (MTDR) reported revenue of $671.64 million, down 33.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -23.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +23.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Production Volumes - Total oil equivalent : 207594 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 204451.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 207594 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 204451.5 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Daily Production Volumes - Oil : 120,277.00 BBL/D versus 117,463.80 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 120,277.00 BBL/D versus 117,463.80 BBL/D estimated by eight analysts on average. Average Daily Production Volumes - Natural gas : 523.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 521.96 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 523.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 521.96 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $1.44 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.15.

: $1.44 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.15. Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $68.04 compared to the $67.16 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $68.04 compared to the $67.16 average estimate based on six analysts. Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $72.83 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.09.

: $72.83 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.09. Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $0.64 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.52.

: $0.64 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.52. Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $42.09 million versus $40.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.

: $42.09 million versus $40.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change. Revenues- Oil and natural gas revenues : $818.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $790.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

: $818.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $790.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas: $80.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.7%.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Matador here>>>

Shares of Matador have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.