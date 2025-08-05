Compared to Estimates, Marriott (MAR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Marriott International (MAR) reported $6.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $2.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR : 136 versus 138 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 136 versus 138 estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 1.5% versus 1.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 1.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms - Franchised : 1,138,838 compared to the 1,127,367 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,138,838 compared to the 1,127,367 average estimate based on two analysts. Rooms - Managed - US & Canada : 213,382 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 217,370.

: 213,382 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 217,370. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : $-29 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-29.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

: $-29 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-29.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.37 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $1.37 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $441 million versus $411.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

: $441 million versus $411.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Revenues- Franchise fees : $860 million versus $858.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $860 million versus $858.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $200 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $190.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $200 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $190.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.93 billion compared to the $4.89 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $4.93 billion compared to the $4.89 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenues- Base management fees: $340 million versus $341.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>

Shares of Marriott have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.