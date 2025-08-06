Compared to Estimates, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reported $34.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. EPS of $3.96 for the same period compares to $4.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22, the EPS surprise was +22.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput : 3060 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2950.66 millions of barrels of oil.

: 3060 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2950.66 millions of barrels of oil. Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined : 2883 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2778.04 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2883 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2778.04 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. Refining & Marketing - Crude oil capacity utilization : 97% compared to the 94.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 97% compared to the 94.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Refined product yields - West Coast - Total : 536.00 Mbpd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 536.78 Mbpd.

: 536.00 Mbpd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 536.78 Mbpd. Refinery throughputs - Mid-Continent - Gross refinery throughputs : 1,220.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,161.88 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,220.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,161.88 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts. Refinery throughputs - Mid-Continent - Other charge and blendstocks : 55.00 Mbpd versus 55.19 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average.

: 55.00 Mbpd versus 55.19 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average. Refinery throughputs - Mid-Continent - Crude oil refined : 1,165.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,106.69 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,165.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,106.69 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts. Refined product yields - Gulf Coast - Total : 1,414.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,354.60 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,414.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,354.60 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts. Refinery throughputs - Gulf Coast - Other charge and blendstocks : 154.00 Mbpd compared to the 139.75 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 154.00 Mbpd compared to the 139.75 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts. Refinery throughputs - West Coast - Gross refinery throughputs : 529.00 Mbpd versus 530.08 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average.

: 529.00 Mbpd versus 530.08 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average. Refinery throughputs - West Coast - Other charge and blendstocks : 44.00 Mbpd compared to the 44.57 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 44.00 Mbpd compared to the 44.57 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts. Refinery throughputs - West Coast - Crude oil refined: 485.00 Mbpd compared to the 485.51 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

