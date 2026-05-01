Compared to Estimates, Magna (MGA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Magna (MGA) reported revenue of $10.38 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +36.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales- Body Exteriors & Structures : $4.08 billion versus $4.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $4.08 billion versus $4.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Sales- Power & Vision : $3.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.8 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $3.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.8 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Sales- Complete Vehicles : $1.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

: $1.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%. Sales- Corporate and Other : $-143 million compared to the $-140 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $-143 million compared to the $-140 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Sales- Seating Systems : $1.34 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Adjusted EBIT- Body Exteriors & Structures : $274 million versus $249.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $274 million versus $249.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Power & Vision : $252 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $171.73 million.

: $252 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $171.73 million. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate & Other : $-25 million compared to the $-11.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-25 million compared to the $-11.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Complete Vehicles : $32 million versus $21.3 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $32 million versus $21.3 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Seating Systems: $25 million compared to the $6.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Magna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Magna here>>>

Shares of Magna have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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