Compared to Estimates, Live Nation (LYV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Live Nation (LYV) reported $6.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of -$1.06 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 billion, representing a surprise of +3.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.08.

Concerts - Estimated Attendance - Total : 41.37 million compared to the 42.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 41.37 million compared to the 42.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. Ticketing - Total Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 96.08 million versus 96.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 96.08 million versus 96.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated Events - Total : 16.68 million versus 16.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 16.68 million versus 16.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - North America : 18.88 million compared to the 20.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 18.88 million compared to the 20.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. Concerts - Estimated Events - International : 6.86 million versus 6.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6.86 million versus 6.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated Events - North America : 9.82 million versus 10.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9.82 million versus 10.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - International : 22.49 million versus 21.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 22.49 million versus 21.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Ticketing - Total Non-Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 84.29 million versus 83.7 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84.29 million versus 83.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Concerts : $5.15 billion compared to the $4.93 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $5.15 billion compared to the $4.93 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenue- Other and Eliminations : $-10.4 million versus $-21.39 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.2% change.

: $-10.4 million versus $-21.39 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.2% change. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $329.9 million versus $324.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.

: $329.9 million versus $324.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change. Revenue- Ticketing: $846.2 million versus $843.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Live Nation have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

