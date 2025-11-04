Compared to Estimates, Live Nation (LYV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Live Nation (LYV) reported revenue of $8.5 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was -39.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Concerts - Estimated Attendance - Total : 51.27 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 52.5 million.

: 51.27 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 52.5 million. Ticketing - Total Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 89.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 91.55 million.

: 89.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 91.55 million. Concerts - Estimated Events - Total : 12.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12.79 million.

: 12.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12.79 million. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - North America : 31.79 million compared to the 35.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 31.79 million compared to the 35.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. Concerts - Estimated Events - International : 3.42 million versus 3.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.42 million versus 3.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated Events - North America : 8.87 million compared to the 9.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.87 million compared to the 9.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - International : 19.48 million compared to the 17.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19.48 million compared to the 17.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. Ticketing - Total Non-Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 66.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 71.28 million.

: 66.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 71.28 million. Revenue- Concerts : $7.28 billion versus $7.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $7.28 billion versus $7.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Revenue- Other and Eliminations : $-23.7 million compared to the $-14.7 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +75.6% year over year.

: $-23.7 million compared to the $-14.7 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +75.6% year over year. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $442.7 million versus $440.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

: $442.7 million versus $440.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Revenue- Ticketing: $797.6 million versus $804.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Live Nation have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

