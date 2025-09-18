Compared to Estimates, Lennar (LEN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Lennar (LEN) reported $8.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $3.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.04 billion, representing a surprise of -2.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Deliveries - Average sales price - Total : $383.00 versus $381.82 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $383.00 versus $381.82 estimated by four analysts on average. Active Communities - Total : 1,664 compared to the 1,613 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,664 compared to the 1,613 average estimate based on four analysts. Backlog - Homes : 16,953 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15,522.

: 16,953 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15,522. Deliveries - Homes : 21,584 versus 22,546 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 21,584 versus 22,546 estimated by three analysts on average. New orders - Homes : 23,004 compared to the 22,504 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 23,004 compared to the 22,504 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Financial Services : $314.2 million versus $285.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $314.2 million versus $285.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes : $8.21 billion versus $8.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

: $8.21 billion versus $8.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change. Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land : $30.52 million compared to the $19.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.8% year over year.

: $30.52 million compared to the $19.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.8% year over year. Revenue- Multifamily : $228.47 million versus $120.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +144.5% change.

: $228.47 million versus $120.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +144.5% change. Revenue- Homebuilding- Other homebuilding : $9.57 million compared to the $8.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $9.57 million compared to the $8.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Revenue- Homebuilding : $8.25 billion versus $8.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.

: $8.25 billion versus $8.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change. Revenue- Lennar Other: $13.94 million versus $4.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +283.4% change.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Lennar have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

