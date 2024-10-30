Compared to Estimates, Kemper (KMPR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kemper (KMPR) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of +5.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio : 74.9% compared to the 74.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 74.9% compared to the 74.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio : 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.5%.

: 69.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.5%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums : $100.60 million compared to the $98.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $100.60 million compared to the $98.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums : $919 million compared to the $858.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $919 million compared to the $858.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $111.10 million compared to the $99.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.2% year over year.

: $111.10 million compared to the $99.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.2% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Other Income : $1.40 million versus $1.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $1.40 million versus $1.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile : $731.30 million versus $687.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $731.30 million versus $687.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile : $187.70 million versus $178.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $187.70 million versus $178.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income : $52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

: $52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total : $972.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $915.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $972.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $915.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Revenues- Earned premiums : $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income: $50.30 million versus $38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

Shares of Kemper have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

