Compared to Estimates, JB Hunt (JBHT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

JB Hunt (JBHT) reported $3.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $1.49 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +3.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period) : 124,188 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 126,492.

: 124,188 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 126,492. Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load : $2,126.00 versus $2,050.28 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,126.00 versus $2,050.28 estimated by three analysts on average. Intermodal - Revenue per load : $2,803.00 versus $2,816.78 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,803.00 versus $2,816.78 estimated by three analysts on average. Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period : 1,229 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,309.

: 1,229 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,309. Revenue- Truckload : $205.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $178.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

: $205.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $178.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%. Revenue- Dedicated : $840.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $833.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $840.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $833.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenue- Final Mile Services : $188.03 million versus $189.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

: $188.03 million versus $189.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions : $322.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $279.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

: $322.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $279.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%. Revenue- Intermodal : $1.5 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.

: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year. Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues : $408 million versus $359.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $408 million versus $359.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues : $2.65 billion versus $2.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $2.65 billion versus $2.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: $-5.01 million compared to the $-5.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.

Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>

Shares of JB Hunt have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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