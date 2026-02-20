Compared to Estimates, HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported $732.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $763.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was -44.4%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Molybdenum : 190.00 Ton compared to the 290.65 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 190.00 Ton compared to the 290.65 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold : 84,298.00 Oz compared to the 83,565.30 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 84,298.00 Oz compared to the 83,565.30 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts. Payable metal sold - Copper - British Columbia : 3,747.00 Ton versus 4,555.19 Ton estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: 3,747.00 Ton versus 4,555.19 Ton estimated by 13 analysts on average. Payable metal sold - Silver - British Columbia : 45,298.00 Oz compared to the 52,037.99 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 45,298.00 Oz compared to the 52,037.99 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts. Revenue from external customers- Peru : $447.3 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $451.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%.

: $447.3 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $451.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%. Revenue from external customers- British Columbia : $59.4 million versus $67.2 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $59.4 million versus $67.2 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenue from external customers- Manitoba : $226.2 million versus $245.57 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.

: $226.2 million versus $245.57 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change. Revenue from contracts : $707.7 million compared to the $766.32 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.

: $707.7 million compared to the $766.32 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Zinc : $12.5 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $41.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.8%.

: $12.5 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $41.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.8%. Revenue from contracts- Silver : $16.3 million versus $39.31 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $16.3 million versus $39.31 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum : $9.9 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $14.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $9.9 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $14.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenue from contracts- Copper: $383.3 million versus $388.89 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

