Compared to Estimates, Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported revenue of $390.55 million, down 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.44, compared to -$0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.28 million, representing a surprise of -25.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -165.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales : 25,287 compared to the 21,813 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 25,287 compared to the 21,813 average estimate based on three analysts. HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 13,515 compared to the 18,085 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13,515 compared to the 18,085 average estimate based on three analysts. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 3,625 versus 4,402 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,625 versus 4,402 estimated by two analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Asia Pacific : 4,979 versus 5,026 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,979 versus 5,026 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Licensing : $7.12 million versus $5.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.6% change.

: $7.12 million versus $5.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.6% change. Revenue- Live Wire : $11.35 million compared to the $12.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $11.35 million compared to the $12.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Apparel : $47.17 million versus $51.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

: $47.17 million versus $51.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products (HDMC & Live Wire) : $390.55 million compared to the $530.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.

: $390.55 million compared to the $530.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Other : $14.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $14.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue : $379.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $518.74 million.

: $379.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $518.74 million. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $193.88 million compared to the $337.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.

: $193.88 million compared to the $337.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories: $116.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

