Compared to Estimates, Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.26 million, representing a surprise of +10.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -36.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 37,295 versus 35,944 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 37,295 versus 35,944 estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - United States : 22,245 compared to the 19,333 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 22,245 compared to the 19,333 average estimate based on two analysts. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Canada : 1,558 compared to the 1,566 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,558 compared to the 1,566 average estimate based on two analysts. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 5,034 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,812.

: 5,034 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,812. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Licensing : $6.05 million versus $3 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +97.8% change.

: $6.05 million versus $3 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +97.8% change. Revenue- Live Wire : $5.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.5%.

: $5.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.5%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Apparel : $57.31 million versus $55.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $57.31 million versus $55.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products (HDMC & Live Wire) : $1.06 billion compared to the $958.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $958.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Other : $13.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $13.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue : $1.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $953.44 million.

: $1.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $953.44 million. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $836.29 million versus $740.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $836.29 million versus $740.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products- HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories: $142.24 million versus $139.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Harley-Davidson here>>>

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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