Compared to Estimates, Globale Online (GLBE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) reported $220.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.5%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.21 million, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Merchandise Value : 1.51 billion versus 1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.51 billion versus 1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services : $117.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

: $117.32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%. Revenue by Category- Service fees: $103.46 million compared to the $101.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.3% year over year.

Here is how Globale Online performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Globale Online have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

