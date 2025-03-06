Compared to Estimates, Gap (GAP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Gap (GAP) reported revenue of $4.15 billion, down 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 billion, representing a surprise of +2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change : 3% versus -1.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 3% versus 0.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change : 4% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change : 7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores : 2,506 compared to the 2,535 average estimate based on four analysts.

Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total : 422 compared to the 428 average estimate based on four analysts.

Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America : 1,249 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,256.

Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total : 575 compared to the 577 average estimate based on three analysts.

Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America : 260 versus 273 estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Sales- Gap Global- Total : $980 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $952.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total : $545 million versus $520.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $2.21 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

Shares of Gap have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

