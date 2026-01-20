Compared to Estimates, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio (FTE) : 55.8% compared to the 54.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 55.8% compared to the 54.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) : 0.4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Book value per share : $30.18 compared to the $30.09 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $30.18 compared to the $30.09 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $194.14 billion compared to the $194.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $194.14 billion compared to the $194.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Return on average assets : 1.4% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.4% compared to the 1.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) : $22.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.31.

: $22.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.31. Return on average common equity : 14% versus 13% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14% versus 13% estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $867 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $843.25 million.

: $867 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $843.25 million. Tangible common equity (including AOCI) : 7.1% versus 7.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7.1% versus 7.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases : $767 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $832.25 million.

: $767 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $832.25 million. Regulatory Capital Ratios - Leverage: 9.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

