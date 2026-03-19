Compared to Estimates, FedEx (FDX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2026, FedEx (FDX) reported revenue of $24 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.25, compared to $4.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.14, the EPS surprise was +26.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International economy : 599 thousand compared to the 577.83 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 599 thousand compared to the 577.83 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV : 1.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million.

: 1.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million. Federal Express - Package - Revenue per package - International export composite : $52.44 compared to the $52.04 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $52.44 compared to the $52.04 average estimate based on four analysts. Federal Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International economy : 11.48 million versus 11.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.48 million versus 11.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- International economy : $1.49 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- Total international export package revenue : $3.85 billion versus $3.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $3.85 billion versus $3.7 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. priority : $2.9 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.9 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. ground : $9.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.8 billion.

: $9.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.8 billion. Revenue- Federal Express segment : $21.15 billion versus $20.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $21.15 billion versus $20.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenue- FedEx Freight segment : $1.99 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

: $1.99 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenue- Other and eliminations : $855 million compared to the $859.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $855 million compared to the $859.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Revenue- Federal Express- Freight- International priority: $627 million versus $569.9 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.

Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for FedEx here>>>

Shares of FedEx have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.