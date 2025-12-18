Compared to Estimates, FedEx (FDX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2025, FedEx (FDX) reported revenue of $23.47 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.82, compared to $4.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.86 billion, representing a surprise of +2.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International economy : 583 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 583.31 thousand.

: 583 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 583.31 thousand. Federal Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV : 1.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million.

: 1.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million. Federal Express - Package - Revenue per package - International export composite : $53.15 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.10.

: $53.15 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.10. Federal Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International economy : 12.54 million versus 12.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.54 million versus 12.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- International economy : $1.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

: $1.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- Total international export package revenue : $3.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $3.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. priority : $2.84 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.84 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Federal Express- Package- U.S. ground : $9.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.85 billion.

: $9.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.85 billion. Revenue- Federal Express segment : $20.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $20.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.7 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenue- FedEx Freight segment : $2.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

: $2.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%. Revenue- Other and eliminations : $897 million versus $924.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.

: $897 million versus $924.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Revenue- Federal Express- Freight- International priority: $617 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $679.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of FedEx have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

