News & Insights

Technology

Compared to Estimates, FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

July 15, 2024 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

FB Financial (FBK) reported $128.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.52 million, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.5%.
  • Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Earning Assets: $11.63 billion compared to the $11.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans HFI: $73.22 million compared to the $69.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $101.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.05 million.
  • Mortgage banking income: $11.91 million compared to the $11.96 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $25.61 million compared to the $22.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Investment services and trust income: $3.39 million versus $3.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other Income: $4.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.17 million versus $3.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $2.81 million versus $2.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for FB Financial here>>>

Shares of FB Financial have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.