Compared to Estimates, FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FB Financial (FBK) reported $128.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.52 million, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.6% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.6% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 58.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.5%.

: 58.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.5%. Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding : 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Earning Assets : $11.63 billion compared to the $11.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $11.63 billion compared to the $11.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming loans HFI : $73.22 million compared to the $69.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $73.22 million compared to the $69.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $101.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.05 million.

: $101.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.05 million. Mortgage banking income : $11.91 million compared to the $11.96 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $11.91 million compared to the $11.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Noninterest income : $25.61 million compared to the $22.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $25.61 million compared to the $22.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. Investment services and trust income : $3.39 million versus $3.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.39 million versus $3.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other Income : $4.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 million.

: $4.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.17 million versus $3.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.17 million versus $3.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. ATM and interchange fees: $2.81 million versus $2.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of FB Financial have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

