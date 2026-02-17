Compared to Estimates, Expand Energy (EXE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Expand Energy (EXE) reported $2.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 44.5%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +5.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Daily Production - Natural Gas : 6824 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6710.5 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 6824 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6710.5 millions of cubic feet per day. Total Daily Production - Oil : 16 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 16.72 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 16 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 16.72 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Daily Production - NGL : 80 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 83.74 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 80 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 83.74 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average Sales Price - NGL : 23.48 $/Bbl compared to the 22.77 $/Bbl average estimate based on six analysts.

: 23.48 $/Bbl compared to the 22.77 $/Bbl average estimate based on six analysts. Average Sales Price - Natural Gas : $3.28 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.21 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.

: $3.28 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.21 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts. Average Sales Price - Oil : 47.97 $/Bbl compared to the 48.56 $/Bbl average estimate based on six analysts.

: 47.97 $/Bbl compared to the 48.56 $/Bbl average estimate based on six analysts. Total Daily Production : 7400 millions of cubic feet per day versus 7287.78 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7400 millions of cubic feet per day versus 7287.78 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Natural gas, oil and NGL : $2.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion.

: $2.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. Revenues- Marketing: $799 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $685.81 million.

Here is how Expand Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Expand Energy here>>>

Shares of Expand Energy have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.