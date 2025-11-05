Compared to Estimates, Emerson Electric (EMR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Emerson Electric (EMR) reported revenue of $4.86 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion, representing a surprise of -0.6%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total : $3.4 billion compared to the $3.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $3.4 billion compared to the $3.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation : $676 million compared to the $660.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $676 million compared to the $660.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control : $1.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

: $1.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical : $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Net Sales- Eliminations : $-23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-22.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.3%.

: $-23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-22.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.3%. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity : $360 million versus $348.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $360 million versus $348.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Net Sales- Software And Control- Total : $1.48 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement : $408 million versus $403.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

: $408 million versus $403.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change. Revenue- Software And Control- Control Systems & Software : $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%.

: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%. EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Final Control : $310 million versus $285.3 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $310 million versus $285.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical : $317 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $295.65 million.

: $317 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $295.65 million. EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation: $134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.08 million.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>

Shares of Emerson Electric have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.