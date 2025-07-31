Compared to Estimates, El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) reported revenue of $125.83 million, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.09 million, representing a surprise of +0.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Stores at the End of Period - Franchise restaurants : 325 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 327.

: 325 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 327. Stores at the End of Period - Company-owned Restaurants : 174 compared to the 174 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 174 compared to the 174 average estimate based on three analysts. Stores at the End of Period - Total Restaurants : 499 versus 501 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 499 versus 501 estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - Company-owned Restaurants : 0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Revenue- Franchise advertising fee revenue : $8.14 million compared to the $8.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $8.14 million compared to the $8.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenue- Franchise revenue : $13.37 million compared to the $12.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.

: $13.37 million compared to the $12.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year. Revenue- Company-operated restaurant revenue: $104.32 million versus $103.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

Here is how El Pollo Loco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of El Pollo Loco have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

