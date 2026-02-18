Compared to Estimates, eBay (EBAY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, eBay (EBAY) reported revenue of $2.97 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Merchandise Volume - Total : $21.24 billion versus $20.79 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $21.24 billion versus $20.79 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Gross Merchandise Volume - U.S. : $10.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.02 billion.

: $10.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.02 billion. Gross Merchandise Volume - International : $10.52 billion versus $10.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $10.52 billion versus $10.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Active Buyers: 135 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 134.7 million.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for eBay here>>>

Shares of eBay have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.