Compared to Estimates, DXC Technology (DXC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, DXC Technology Company. (DXC) reported revenue of $3.13 billion, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion, representing a surprise of -1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Revenues - YoY change : -1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: -1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Insurance - YoY change : 7.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.8%.

: 7.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.8%. Consulting & Engineering Services - YoY change : 1.7% versus 1.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.7% versus 1.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change : -5% versus -1.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -5% versus -1.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) : $1.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

: $1.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Revenue- Consulting & Engineering Services (CES) : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Insurance: $325 million compared to the $326.6 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how DXC Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for DXC Technology here>>>

Shares of DXC Technology have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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