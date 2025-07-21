Compared to Estimates, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.81, compared to $4.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.93, the EPS surprise was -3.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same store sales growth - International stores : 2.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.

: 2.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.9%. Store counts - Total : 21,536 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 21,539.

: 21,536 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 21,539. Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores : 6,803 versus 6,770 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 6,803 versus 6,770 estimated by seven analysts on average. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 258 versus 295 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 258 versus 295 estimated by seven analysts on average. Store counts - International Stores : 14,475 versus 14,474 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 14,475 versus 14,474 estimated by seven analysts on average. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 7,061 versus 7,065 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 7,061 versus 7,065 estimated by seven analysts on average. Same store sales growth - U.S. franchise stores : 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $132.2 million versus $130.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $132.2 million versus $130.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $92.46 million compared to the $95.89 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $92.46 million compared to the $95.89 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenues- Supply chain : $687.06 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $684.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $687.06 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $684.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $77.16 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $76.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $77.16 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $76.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $156.26 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $155.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Domino's Pizza here>>>

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

