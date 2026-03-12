Compared to Estimates, Dollar General (DG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2026, Dollar General (DG) reported revenue of $10.91 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +19.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Ending store count : 20,893 versus 20,938 estimated by 22 analysts on average.

: 20,893 versus 20,938 estimated by 22 analysts on average. Total selling square footage : 158.90 Msq ft versus 158.47 Msq ft estimated by 22 analysts on average.

: 158.90 Msq ft versus 158.47 Msq ft estimated by 22 analysts on average. Same-Store Sales growth : 4.3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on 21 analysts.

: 4.3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on 21 analysts. Store closings : 41 compared to the 19 average estimate based on 19 analysts.

: 41 compared to the 19 average estimate based on 19 analysts. New store openings : 33 compared to the 36 average estimate based on 19 analysts.

: 33 compared to the 36 average estimate based on 19 analysts. Net sales per square foot : $68.66 versus $67.72 estimated by 16 analysts on average.

: $68.66 versus $67.72 estimated by 16 analysts on average. Net Sales Per Store : $0.52 million versus $0.52 million estimated by 15 analysts on average.

: $0.52 million versus $0.52 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Net Sales by Category- Consumables : $8.77 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $8.77 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $8.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Net Sales by Category- Seasonal : $1.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $1.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Net Sales by Category- Home products : $643.78 million versus $617.79 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $643.78 million versus $617.79 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Net Sales by Category- Apparel: $289.29 million compared to the $287.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Dollar General have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

