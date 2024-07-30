Compared to Estimates, Denny's (DENN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Denny's (DENN) reported revenue of $115.93 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.91 million, representing a surprise of -2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants : -0.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: -0.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Total restaurants end of period : 1,603 versus 1,613 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,603 versus 1,613 estimated by four analysts on average. Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period : 1,528 versus 1,536 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,528 versus 1,536 estimated by four analysts on average. Company operated restaurants at end of period : 75 versus 77 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 75 versus 77 estimated by four analysts on average. Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants : -0.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.

: -0.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.7%. Restaurant Ending Units - Denny's - Company : 64 versus 64 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 64 versus 64 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue : $61.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

: $61.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%. Revenue- Company restaurant sales : $54.35 million compared to the $55.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

: $54.35 million compared to the $55.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue : $20.79 million versus $19.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $20.79 million versus $19.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees : $2.45 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.45 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue : $8.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%.

: $8.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties : $30.01 million versus $30.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Denny's have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

