Compared to Estimates, Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2025, Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported revenue of $3.1 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.08, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09, the EPS surprise was -0.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Company-owned restaurants - Total : 2,182 versus 2,180 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 2,182 versus 2,180 estimated by eight analysts on average. Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change : 5.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 5.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change : 4.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.

: 4.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.8%. Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change : 4.3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 4.3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on eight analysts. Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change : 3.1% versus 1.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 1.9% estimated by seven analysts on average. Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change : 0.8% versus -0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 0.8% versus -0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse : 601 versus 600 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 601 versus 600 estimated by seven analysts on average. Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden : 936 versus 938 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 936 versus 938 estimated by seven analysts on average. Sales- Olive Garden : $1.36 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.

: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Sales- Other Business : $647.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $657.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $647.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $657.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Sales- Fine Dining : $316.2 million compared to the $317.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $316.2 million compared to the $317.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse: $775.9 million compared to the $759.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

Here is how Darden Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

